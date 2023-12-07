December 2023 Competitions Update

2024 Atlantic Zone Competition

Rejean Pitre (Atlantic Zone Director) and I have agreed that images submitted into this competition should have been captured in the Atlantic Zone.

As such, the competition narrative has been updated to reflect the following:

“This is an open theme and images should be limited to being be captured in the Atlantic Zone”.

Competition closes on March 30, 2024. You can view the competition details here.

New Competitions Now Open

The following competitions are now open for the uploading of images:

Ontario Zone Competition (Closes on January 15, 2024) – Competition details can be viewed here.

Quebec Zone Competition (Closes on January 15, 2024) – Details from this competition can be viewed here.

Artistic Competition (Closes on January 30, 2024) – You can view the competition details by clicking here.

Music Competition (Closes on February 15, 2024) – Competition details can be viewed here.

Please remember that as of November 2023, all future CAPA competition Editing Criteria states:

Editing Techniques Not Permitted

Artificial Intelligence Renderings: Images that have been created or modified using specific AI generative techniques – in-painting (where AI fills in generated elements not captured by the photographer) or out-painting (where the AI extends beyond the original boundaries using generated elements), whether with or without text prompts, are not permitted for submission into a CAPA competitions.

The inclusion of Photoshop application features, such as Firefly’s AI Generative Fill and AI Expand cannot be contained in your image submitted into a CAPA competition. Similar positions will be taken with other AI systems with these features.

This updated provision will be in effect starting from November 30, 2023, and it will apply to all CAPA competitions.

2023 Black & White Competition

For this competition, we received a total of 1,036 images ( 291 from 50 clubs & 745 from 254 Individual CAPA members). The total number (50 & 254) of entrant to this competition exceed all previous CAPA competitions.

Another noteworthy statistics are that one new camera club participated in their first CAPA Competition (Club Photo Valleyfield) and 33 new individual CAPA members.

The winning images can be viewed here:

Final statistics relating to the number of awards presented in this competition are as follows;

Club category Medals – 3

Club Medal Certificates – 28 (English & French)

Club Merit Awards e-certificates – 19 (English & French)

Club Honour Awards – 57 (English & French)

Individual category Medals – 3

Individual Merit Awards – 13 (English & French)

Individual Honour Awards – 32 English & French)

Both competition reports are now available on the Competition Reports webpage.

To view these reports, you must first into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.

If you cannot see the Competitions Report on the Competition dropdown menu then you have not been successfully logged into the CAPA website.

2023 CAPA Survey Suggestions Related to Competitions and Our Responses

In a proactive approach to carefully evaluate and implement a multitude of suggestions aimed at improving our competitions and processes, we will created documents which summaries suggestions and our responses.

The following is a listing of suggestions and response which are now available for your review:

