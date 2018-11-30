December 2018 Competition News

ON1 PHOTO RAW 2019 DISCOUNT

The On1 Corporation is providing CAPA members with a discount price on their new On1 Photo RAW 2019.

The discount code is contained in the “Discount” section of the MEMBERS portion of our website. To view the MEMBERS’ categories, you will need to log into our CAPA website using your username and password.

COMPETITION: SEEKING CLARIFICATION

Over the past few weeks, we have received several enquires seeking clarification on specific points. Each of these enquires are listed below along with our corresponding response:

QUESTION: Regarding the 2019 Monochrome competition, I wondering which of the theme (Human, Landscape, Architecture, Flower/Plants, Animal) I would select to upload an image of a vehicle or aircraft?

RESPONSE: The answer is Architecture. CAPA defines architecture as “the capture by means of photography of the activity of designing and constructing buildings and other physical structures by a person or a machine. A wider definition often includes design of the total built environment, from the macro level of how a building ingrates with its surrounding man made landscape to the micro level of architectural details and some times, furniture.”The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines architecture as “formation or construction resulting from or as if from a conscious act” and “a unifying or coherent form or structure.” QUESTION: Is Sepia accepted in the Monochome competition?

RESPONSE: – Yes. Sepia is a form of photographic print toning – a tone added to a black and white photograph in the darkroom to “warm” up the tones (though since it is still a monochromatic image it is still considered black and white). QUESTION: I’ve heard a rumour that CAPA now is not permitting older images to be entered into a CAPA competition. Could you confirm this point?

RESPONSE: In July 2018, we updated our CAPA Eligibility Criteria to include the following in italic:

The photographer asserts and agrees “that I will endeavour to submit a current image for a CAPA competition.” This provision was added as a requirement for CAPA images to be accepted into the international Four Nations competition. As the outlines, the new revision states ‘endeavour’ and does not state ‘must’ or ‘should.’ Therefore, we leave it to the good judgement of each photographer. The Director of Competitions will not be checking the image’s metadata details for the date of capture nor for the date the image was processed.

2018 NATURE COMPETITION

The winners of this competition are now posted on our website. You can view the winning images and results on the Competitions’ Winners – Club and Winners – Individual webpages.

2018 FINE ART COMPETITION

This competition had many outstanding images submitted and the judges were challenged to select the winning images.

You can view the winning images and results on the Competitions’ Winners – Club and Winners – Individual webpages.

2019 ALTERED REALITY COMPETITION

Traditionally, this competition attracts some of the most interesting and amazing photographic creations.

We encourage you to consider entering your images into this competition. However, it is important that you first read the competition details prior to submitting your images.

Competition closes on January 15, 2019 and is being hosted by CAPA Member Lance Gitter – FCAPA.

2019 MONOCHROME COMPETITION

This competition closes on January 30, 2019 and is being hosted by the Director of Competitions.

If you have questions about this competition, please email the Director at competitions@capacanada.ca