Dec. 2020 Competition News

2020 Fall Open Competition

The final competition report has been approved. For this competition, we received a total of 1,104 images (Club category – 293 & Individual CAPA members – 811). For 24 new CAPA members, this was their first competition. In addition, 5 new camera clubs participated in this competition for the first time.

You can view the Club winning images here:

capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-fall-open-iclub/

Individual winning images can be viewed here:

capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-fall-open-individual/

2021 Creative Fine Competition

This competition is open for the uploading of images. Competition closes on January 15, 2021.

Prior to submitting your images, it is recommended that you first read the competition detail webpage. Check out the competition details here:

capacanada.ca/2021-creative-creativite/

2021 Fine Art Competition

You can now upload your images into this competition. Closing date for this competition is January 30, 2021.

It is highly recommended that you first read the competition detail webpage prior to uploading your images. Check out the competition details here:

capacanada.ca/2021-fine-art-beaux-arts/