Dave Snider Appointed District Representative in the Pacific Zone

Dave Snider has been appointed as new District Representative for the Central Interior District of the Pacific Zone. District Representatives are the face of CAPA in their District and provide connections for the communities they represent throughout the zone and across Canada.

Dave was born in B.C. in 1948 and has spent most of his life in B.C. He has been interested in photography since his early teens but only became really active around 2009. He became a member of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club (KPAC) in 2012 and has filled executive positions from 2013 to 2019. Around 2014 Dave joined CAPA. In 2019 Dave became a CAPA Certified Judge and was appointed CAPA’s Central Interior District Rep. He is also a member of the Kamloops Arts Council.

Dave’s main areas of interest are landscape photography and floral photography. He gives introductory photo courses to the public through the City of Kamloops and offers tutorials. Prints of Dave’s photos can be seen on display predominantly in businesses, government offices, homes and at the Old Courthouse Gallery in Kamloops while others can be seen elsewhere in Canada, the U.S. and the UK.

Married to Doris since 1971 and blessed with two adult daughters, Dave can often be found tramping the hills around Kamloops and area with camera in hand enjoying every minute of his retirement.

Visit Photos by Dave Facebook Page to see some of his work.