Darrell Larose Receives CAPA Club Service Award

On the evening of May 18th, 2021, CAPA President Rod Trider had the privilege to presenting (virtually) Ottawa Camera Club member Darrell Larose with the CAPA Club Service Award Metal for 50 years of service to the club and the photographic community in Ottawa.

Darrell first joined the Ottawa Camera Club (OCC) in 1970 after being introduced to the magic of the darkroom by fellow club members. Within the club he has held just about every position from coffee maker to President 3 times over the years.

Within the community Darrell has been a free lance photographer, web manager, outing leader and camera guru while working for various camera stores in Ottawa. He has always shared his photographic knowledge and been a mentor to many photographers. An inspiration to all. Congratulations to 50 years and counting at OCC.