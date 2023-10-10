CPC Kelowna 2024 Announces Keynote Speaker

Bruce Barnbaum, of Granite Falls, WA, entered photography as a hobbyist in the 1960s, and after four decades, it is still his hobby. It has also been his life’s work for the past 30 years.

Bruce has authored several books, some of which have become classics. The Art of Photography was first published in 1994 and remained in print until 2007.

Bruce is a frequent contributor to several photography magazines. His series “The Master Printing Class” is featured in each issue of Photo Techniques, and his articles are published regularly in LensWork. Through his workshops, articles, lectures, books, and innovative photography, Bruce has become a well-known and highly respected photographer, educator, and pioneer.

Bruce is recognized as one of the finest darkroom printers on this planet, both for his exceptional black-and-white work, as well as for his color imagery. He understands light to an extent rarely found, and combines this understanding with a mastery of composition, applying his knowledge to an extraordinarily wide range of subject matter.

Bruce has been an active environmental advocate for more than three decades, both independently and through his involvement and leadership with organizations such as the Sierra Club, the National Audubon Society, the Stillaguamish Citizens’ Alliance, 1000 Friends of Washington, and the North Cascades Conservation Council.

For more about Bruce please visit his website: barnbaum.com