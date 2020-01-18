Cours de juge en français — Montréal

Cours de juge en français

Ce cours, organisé par le Club Photo Impression de Montréal, sera donné le samedi 21 mars 2020 à un maximum de 40 participants.

Plus d’informations seront publiées sur la page des cours de jugement.

Judging course in French

This course, organized by the Club Photo Impression de Montréal, will be given on Saturday March 21, 2020 to a maximum of 40 participants.

The ACAP Judgment Manual will be provided to you. All you need is a pencil and an open mind.

More information, please go to the judging courses page.