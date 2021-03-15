The UK High Commission have launched a COP26 photo competition: #CapturingClimate for which we are inviting Canadians to submit images that tell a climate change story. This competition forms part of the efforts to raise awareness of the UK’s hosting of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow. At COP26, we will demonstrate the urgency and the opportunities of the journey towards a net zero carbon economy and the power of international cooperation to address the gravest challenges the world faces. This competition is part of our call to action, and we hope to inspire people to create conversations around this important issue.

We are delighted to have a panel of esteemed judges to select the winning images:

• Susan le Jeune d’Allegeershecque, British High

Commissioner to Canada

• Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and

Communities, Government of Canada

• Jean Lemire, Envoy for Climate change, Northern and

Arctic Affairs, Government of Québec

• Cristina Mittermeier, photographer, biologist, author and

founder of the International League of Conservation Photographers

To submit photos or learn more about the competition head over to https://ukincanada.com/. Please note closing date is March 25, 2021