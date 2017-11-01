Coordinator Volunteer Opportunity

CAPA is looking for a Coordinator for the brand new Photo Critique Forums. The software for the online Photo Critique Forums is set up, and we have about six volunteers in place. What we need is someone who can organize the volunteers and the activity. The Forums need an FAQ, guidelines, and instructions for use.

The volunteer will have an individual membership in CAPA and is able to devote 2 or more hours a week (initially, will be less after launch). The Photo Critique Forums Coordinator can communicate well in writing, and has good interpersonal skills and general computer skills, as well as being Internet savvy. (The Photo Critique Forum Coordinator does not need to know programing or web development.) We need the forums to be launched to the membership by December 1.

The forums are going to be an exciting addition to the services we offer CAPA members, but it needs a champion!

If this person is you, or someone you know, please get in touch with Sheena at webmanager@capacanada.ca