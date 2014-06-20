Competition Winners – Wildlife – Club

Gold_Campbell-Hasting_Processed With Snapseed.
Gold SCPC Doug Irwin Choice Berries
Gold SCPC Christine Lowden Grebe Feed
Gold SCPC Randy Lowden Landing
Gold SCPC Bryan Urquhart Red Fox Stalking
Gold SCPC Dave Van De Laar Red Fox
Silver LGCC Richard Glass Harrier High Five
Silver LGCC Murray O'Neill Short Cub Tall Grass
Silver LGCC Virginia Hayes Loon At Rest
Silver LGCC David Wingate Running First Summer Grizzly Cub
Silver LGCC Roberta Olenick Male Ruddy Duck Courtship Display
Silver LGCC John Lowman Polar Prowler
Bronze LCC Bill Boswell Icelandic Puffin
Bronze LCC Mary Chambers Jaguar
Bronze LCC Don Rycroft Dueling Blue Jays
Bronze LCC Zhugang Zheng Sunset At Amboseli
Bronze LCC Bruce Laing Red Fox
Bronze LCC Steve Donnelly Common Loon And Chick
MERIT 1 CCC3 Ian Neilson Flight And Stare
Merit 2 Campbell Hastings Kestrel With Mouse
Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – St. Catharines Photographic Club

Silver Medal – Lions Gate Camera Club

Bronze Medal – London Camera Club

Honourable Mention

  • Richmond Hill Camera Club
  • Victoria Camera Club
  • Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Merit Awards:

  • Ian Neilson (Calgary Camera Club) – “Flight And Stare”
  • Campbell Hastings (St. Catharines Photographic Club) – “Kestrel With Mouse”
  • Rosemary Ratcliff (Cowichan Valley Camera Club) – “Milk Thistle”

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the hosting club Kimberley Camera Club