Competition Winners – Wildlife – Club

Competition Winners & Awards
Gold Medal – St. Catharines Photographic Club
Silver Medal – Lions Gate Camera Club
Bronze Medal – London Camera Club
Honourable Mention
- Richmond Hill Camera Club
- Victoria Camera Club
- Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
Merit Awards:
- Ian Neilson (Calgary Camera Club) – “Flight And Stare”
- Campbell Hastings (St. Catharines Photographic Club) – “Kestrel With Mouse”
- Rosemary Ratcliff (Cowichan Valley Camera Club) – “Milk Thistle”
Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the hosting club Kimberley Camera Club