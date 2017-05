Competition Winners and Awards

Gold Medal – Isabel Kelly

Silver Medal – Zbigniew W. Gortel

Bronze Medal – Mary Chambers

Honourable Mention:

Janet Slater

Lorna Scott

Kelly Pape

Mimi Lo

Merit Awards:

Zbigniew W. Gortel

Janet Slater

Mimi Lo

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the hosting club Surrey Photography Club.