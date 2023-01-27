Competition Winners – 2023 Ontario Zone ‘Club’ Competition

 Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners 

GOLD MEDAL London Camera Club Bill Boswell Killbear Tree With Milky Way
GOLD MEDAL London Camera Club Brent Cha,Bers Steps To The Vaulted Galleria
GOLD MEDAL London Camera Club Bruce Farrer Sunrise Wawa Ontario
GOLD MEDAL London Camera Club David Peel Ottawa At Night
GOLD MEDAL London Camera Club Harry Cartner Franklin Island
GOLD MEDAL London Camera Club Steve Donnelly Thru The Roof
SILVER MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Jim Hixon Dragon Boats
SILVER MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Jim Woods Milton Cycling Centre
SILVER MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club John Todd Dundas Conservation Area
SILVER MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Karen Cunningham Harbourfront Sunrise
SILVER MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Nicolette Wain Lowe Greeting The Dawn
SILVER MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Susan Breau Peaceful Morning
BRONZE MEDAL Jiahua Elite Photography Association He Zhao Toronto Sunset
BRONZE MEDAL Jiahua Elite Photography Association Huanan Zhang Oakville Ligthouse
BRONZE MEDAL Jiahua Elite Photography Association Jean Wang 50 Points
BRONZE MEDAL Jiahua Elite Photography Association Sarah He Eye Of God
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Xiandao Ceng Hardy Lake
BRONZE MEDAL Jiahua Elite Photography Association Yanhua Lu Golden Farm

Merit Award Winners 

1st Merit Award NAT Richmond Hill Camera Club Ben Liu Icy Land In Sunshine
1st Merit Award URB Trillium Photographic Club Debbie Garbe Street Photograph
2nd Merit Award NAT Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Karen Von Knobloch Erie'S Fury
2nd Merit Award URB London Camera Club Steve Donnelly Thru The Roof
3rd Merit Award NAT Toronto Digital Photography Robert Rutkay Early Morning Arrivals At Grundy Lake
3rd Merit Award URB Hamilton Camera Club Nicolette Wain Lowe Greeting The Dawn

Honourable Mention Award 

HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Jonathan Sau Killarney Star Rise
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Karen Von Knobloch Erie'S Fury
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Katherine Waybrant Doesn'T Get Much Better
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Peter Bon The Outlier
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Randy Valentine Waterloo Region Barn
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Teresa Walker Tiffany Falls
HONOUR AWARD Toronto Camera Club Gary Carr An Island In Killarney
HONOUR AWARD Toronto Camera Club Matthew Fimio Shelter From The Storm
HONOUR AWARD Toronto Camera Club Mona Turnbull Matchedash Marsh In Simcoe County
HONOUR AWARD Toronto Camera Club Monica Dingle Majestic Willow Tree In Oakville
HONOUR AWARD Toronto Camera Club Nicolien Veenhuizen Toronto City Lights
HONOUR AWARD Toronto Camera Club Radu Dinu The Storm
HONOUR AWARD Trillium Photographic Club Bela Acs Ice Formation Lit By The Sun Port Dover
HONOUR AWARD Trillium Photographic Club Bertin Francoeur Orangeville Rodeo Cowboys
HONOUR AWARD Trillium Photographic Club Debbie Garbe Street Photograph
HONOUR AWARD Trillium Photographic Club Greg Alderson Determined 88
HONOUR AWARD Trillium Photographic Club John King Urban Reflections
HONOUR AWARD Trillium Photographic Club Kathryn Martin Fall Of The Mighty Muskoka Oak

Medal Winners 

Gold Medal /Médaille d’or London Camera Club

Silver Medal / Médaille d’argent Hamilton Camera Club

Bronze Medal / Médaille de bronze Jiahua Elite Photography Association

Merit Award Winners 

1st Merit Natural Landscape /1er Mérite Paysage Naturel – (Richmond Hill Camera Club) Ben Liu’s image “Icy Land In Sunshine”

2nd Merit Natural Landscape  / 2ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society) Karen von Knobloch’s image “Erie’s Fury”

3rd Merit – Natural Landscape  / 3ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – (Toronto Digital Photography Club) Robert Rutkay’s image “Early Morning Arrival”

1st Merit Urban Landscape / 1er Mérite Paysage Urbain – (Trillium Photographic Club) Debbie Garbe’s image “Street Photograph”

2nd Merit Urban Landscape / 2e Mérite Paysage urbain – (Hamilton Camera Club) Steve Donnelly’s image “Thru the Roof”

3rd Merit Urban Landscape /3e Mérite Paysage urbain – (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society) Nicolette Wain-Lowe’s image “Greeting the Dawn”

Honourable Mention Award

Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society

Toronto Camera Club

Trillium Photographic Club

Congratulations to the winners. 

The competition report is now posted in the Competition Reports option of the Competitions dropdown menu.   To view the report, you must first log into the CAPA website.