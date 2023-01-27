Competition Winners – 2023 Ontario Zone ‘Club’ Competition

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

Gold Medal /Médaille d’or – London Camera Club

Silver Medal / Médaille d’argent – Hamilton Camera Club

Bronze Medal / Médaille de bronze – Jiahua Elite Photography Association

1st Merit Natural Landscape /1er Mérite Paysage Naturel – (Richmond Hill Camera Club) Ben Liu’s image “Icy Land In Sunshine”

2nd Merit Natural Landscape / 2ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society) Karen von Knobloch’s image “Erie’s Fury”



3rd Merit – Natural Landscape / 3ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – (Toronto Digital Photography Club) Robert Rutkay’s image “Early Morning Arrival”

1st Merit Urban Landscape / 1er Mérite Paysage Urbain – (Trillium Photographic Club) Debbie Garbe’s image “Street Photograph”

2nd Merit Urban Landscape / 2e Mérite Paysage urbain – (Hamilton Camera Club) Steve Donnelly’s image “Thru the Roof”

3rd Merit Urban Landscape /3e Mérite Paysage urbain – (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society) Nicolette Wain-Lowe’s image “Greeting the Dawn”

Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society

Toronto Camera Club

Trillium Photographic Club

Congratulations to the winners.

The competition report is now posted in the Competition Reports option of the Competitions dropdown menu. To view the report, you must first log into the CAPA website.