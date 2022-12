Competition Winners – 2022 Fall Competition – Individual

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL-Norman Dougan-Staredown

GOLD MEDAL-Norman Dougan-Displaying Loon

GOLD MEDAL-Norman Dougan-Evening Flight

SILVER MEDAL-Virginia Stranaghan-Entrance At Christ Church Cathedral

SILVER MEDAL-Virginia Stranaghan-Reaching

SILVER MEDAL-Virginia Stranaghan-St. Bernards Church

BRONZE MEDAL-Lesleyanne Ryan-Let There Be Light

BRONZE MEDAL-Lesleyanne Ryan-Twiste

BRONZE MEDAL-Lesleyanne Ryan-The Clouds Of Zeus

1st Merit Award-AR-Kathryn Mcgarvey-Ultra-Modern Valencia

2nd Merit Award-AR-Daniel Benn-Winged Titanic Museum

3rd Merit Award-AR-Karin Mcdonald-To Infinity And Beyond

1st Merit Award-LA-Rick Mckenzie-The Painter

1st Merit Award-NA-Andrew Pugh-2017 Solar Eclipse Totality

2nd Merit Award-PE-Grant Dale-Joy

2nd Merit Award-ST-Brenda Herback-Prairie Flowers

3rd Merit Award-ST-Oliver Dolinsky-My Way

HONOUR AWARD-Robert Royer-An Enigma

HONOUR AWARD-Robert Royer-The Knockout

HONOUR AWARD-Robert Royer-Up And Away

HONOUR AWARD-Andrew Pugh-One Extreme

HONOUR AWARD-Andrew Pugh-White Leucistic Peacock

HONOUR AWARD-Earl Hirtz-A Spirited Catch

HONOUR AWARD-Earl Hirtz-Foggy Bear

HONOUR AWARD-Dandan Liu-She

HONOUR AWARD-Dandan Liu-The Stadium

HONOUR AWARD-Dandan Liu-My Rock

HONOUR AWARD-Flora Rao-Egret

HONOUR AWARD-Flora Rao-Happy Family

HONOUR AWARD-Flora Rao-Red Tailed Hawk

HONOUR AWARD-Rick Mckenzie-In The Light

HONOUR AWARD-Rick Mckenzie-Standing Tall

HONOUR AWARD-Lori Jantz-Battle Erupts

HONOUR AWARD-Lori Jantz-Reflection Of Roses

HONOUR AWARD-Louie Luo-Falling

HONOUR AWARD-Louie Luo-Going Down The Stairs

HONOUR AWARD-Louie Luo-Standing Out

HONOUR AWARD-Kathryn Mcgarvey-Into The Vortex

HONOUR AWARD-Kathryn Mcgarvey-Life In A Slinky

HONOUR AWARD-Kayla Stevenson-A Life Well Lived

HONOUR AWARD-Kayla Stevenson-Almost An Optical Illusion

HONOUR AWARD-Kayla Stevenson-Focussed Craftsman

HONOUR AWARD-Manfred Mueller-Abandoned Train – Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

HONOUR AWARD-Manfred Mueller-Hadeye Woman And Child – Ethiopia

HONOUR AWARD-Zhenhuan Zhou-Transformers

HONOUR AWARD-Zhenhuan Zhou-Tree Trimmer

HONOUR AWARD-Zhenhuan Zhou-Winter Wonderland

HONOUR AWARD-Catalin Sandu-Convergence

HONOUR AWARD-Catalin Sandu-Dance Face-Off

HONOUR AWARD-Catalin Sandu-Wu University, Wien

HONOUR AWARD-Daniel Benn-Humanity

HONOUR AWARD-Daniel Benn-Sunrise Over Death Valley’S Black Mountains

HONOUR AWARD-Daniel Rondeau-Asinelli Staircase

HONOUR AWARD-Daniel Rondeau-In The Medieval Quarters

HONOUR AWARD-Daniel Rondeau-Portico Shade

HONOUR AWARD-Michael Winsor-Caught In The Act

HONOUR AWARD-Michael Winsor-Foggy Shores

HONOUR AWARD-Michael Winsor-Humpback Whale Breach

HONOUR AWARD-Rob Jemmett-Abandoned House

HONOUR AWARD-Rob Jemmett-Infrared Tree Separating Light And Dark

HONOUR AWARD-Rob Jemmett-Marilyn Monroe Buildings

HONOUR AWARD-Dan Sigouin-Calgary

HONOUR AWARD-Dan Sigouin-Moab Lake

HONOUR AWARD-Dan Sigouin-Orderville Gulch

HONOUR AWARD-Elizabeth Noftall-Putting On A Show

HONOUR AWARD-Elizabeth Noftall-Roskilde Chapel

HONOUR AWARD-Elizabeth Noftall-Speed Racer

HONOUR AWARD-Jasmine Suo-Night View Of Abraham Lake

HONOUR AWARD-Jasmine Suo-Solo Dance

HONOUR AWARD-Jasmine Suo-Short-Eared Owl

HONOUR AWARD-Susan Olsen-Getting Ready For The Show

HONOUR AWARD-Susan Olsen-Modern Ballerina

HONOUR AWARD-Susan Olsen-Tutu

HONOUR AWARD-Tharaka Mapalagama-Feel The Vibes Of Nature

HONOUR AWARD-Tharaka Mapalagama-I Need You

HONOUR AWARD-Tharaka Mapalagama-Rhythms

HONOUR AWARD-Trevor Reeves-Mansard Roof Log House

HONOUR AWARD-Trevor Reeves-Okanagan River Autumn Fog

HONOUR AWARD-Trevor Reeves-Yellow Salsify

HONOUR AWARD-Ying Jiang-Corridor In U O T

HONOUR AWARD-Ying Jiang-Humber College

HONOUR AWARD-Ying Jiang-Nypd At Work

Congratulations to the winners.

The competition report is now posted in the Competition Reports option of the Competitions dropdown menu. To view the report, you must first log into the CAPA website.