Competition Winners – 2017 Photo Journalism – Individuals

Competition Winners & Awards
Gold Medal – Yung Niem
Silver Medal – William Dai
Bronze Medal – Robert Parker
Honourable Mention
- Janet Slater
- Phil Norton
- Gail Mager
- Wendy Royer
- David Bellerive
- Henry Schnell
Merit Awards:
- 1st Place – Jim Hatch (Langley Camera Club) – “Flood Season”
- 2nd Place – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Hamelin at ISU Short Track”
- 3rd Place – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Federa at Rogers Cub”
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the hosting club – Director of Competitions