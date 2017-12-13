Competition Winners – 2017 Photo Journalism – Individuals

Gold Medal - Yung Niem -
Gold Medal - Yung - Niem Hamelin -
Gold Medal - Yung Niem -
Gold Medal - Yung Niem -
Silver Medal - William Dai -
Silver Medal - William Dai -
Silver Medal - William Dai -
Silver Medal - William Dai -
Bronze Medal - Robert Parker Agony Of Defeat Capa
Bronze Medal - Robert Parker Defeated
Bronze Medal - Robert Parker Drained Of Emotion Capa
Bronze Medal - Robert Parker Essence Of Victory Capa
1st Place Merit Award - Jim Hatch -
2nd Place Merit Award - Yung Niem -
3rd Place Merit Award - Yung Niem -

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – Yung Niem

Silver Medal – William Dai

Bronze Medal – Robert Parker

Honourable Mention

  • Janet Slater
  • Phil Norton
  • Gail Mager
  • Wendy Royer
  • David Bellerive
  • Henry Schnell

Merit Awards:

  • 1st Place – Jim Hatch (Langley Camera Club) – “Flood Season”
  • 2nd Place – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Hamelin at ISU Short Track”
  • 3rd Place – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Federa at Rogers Cub”

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the hosting club – Director of Competitions