Competition Winners – 2017 Photo Journalism – Individuals

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – Yung Niem

Silver Medal – William Dai

Bronze Medal – Robert Parker

Honourable Mention

Janet Slater

Phil Norton

Gail Mager

Wendy Royer

David Bellerive

Henry Schnell

Merit Awards:

1st Place – Jim Hatch (Langley Camera Club) – “Flood Season”

2nd Place – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Hamelin at ISU Short Track”

3rd Place – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Federa at Rogers Cub”

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the hosting club – Director of Competitions