Competition Winners – 2017 Photo Journalism – Club

Competitions Winners & Awards
- Gold Medal – Cowichan Valley Camera Club
- Silver Medal – Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
- Bronze Medal – Richmond Hill Camera Club
Honourable Mention:
Merit Awardtrillum photographic Club
- 1st Place – Amir El Etr – Montreal Camera Club – “Maple Spring Protest”
- 2nd Place – Bob Skelton – Cowichan Valley Camera Club – “Crisis In Kashmir”
- 3rd Place – Frankie Chan – Richmond Hill Camera Club – “Dragon Boat Race”
Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the host – CAPA Director of Competitions