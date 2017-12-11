Competition Winners – 2017 Photo Journalism – Club

Gold Medal - Lois DeEll- Age Does Not Matter
Gold Medal - Racine Erland - The Bridal Shoot Racine Erland
Gold Medal - Bob Skelton - Crisis In Kashmir
Gold Medal - Cim MacDonald - The Dowry
Gold Medal - Willie Harvie - Two Hats
Gold Medal - Tony Paine - Total Eclipse August 21 2017
Silver Medal - Dean Hirtle - Air Force Precision
Silver Medal - Fred Greene - MotoCross In Mud
Silver Medal - Joyce SK Chew - C2 Duo Paddles For Gate
Silver Medal - Laszlo Podor - Shooting
Silver Medal - Marg Nolen - No Backing Up
Silver Medal - Viki Gaul - Loosing His Grip
Bronze Medal - Frankie Chan - Dragon Boat Racing
Bronze Medal - Frankie Chan - No One But You
Bronze Medal - Grant Dale - Street Musician
Bronze Medal - Julie Brocca - Playing On Queen Street
Bronze Medal - Katherine Wong - Courtship Race In Mongolia
Bronze Medal - Rhonda Starr - Signs Of The Time
1st Place Merit Ribbon - Amir El Etr - Maple Spring Protest
2nd Place Merit Ribbon - Bob Skelton - Crisis In Kashmir
3rd Place Merit Ribbon - Frankie Chan - Dragon Boat Racing

Honourable Mention:

Merit Awardtrillum photographic Club

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the host – CAPA Director of Competitions

 