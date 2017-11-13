Competition Winners – 2017 Nature – Club

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal- Richmond Hill Camera Club

Silver Medal – Jiahua Elite Photography Association

Bronze Medal – St. Catharines Photographic Club

Honourable Mention:

Merit Awards:

1st Place – Viki Gaul ( Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia ) – “GBH And His Catch 8478”

Botany Awards:

1st Place – Hugh McKevill (Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group) – “Backyard Mushroom”

2nd Place – Marion Sensen (Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group) – “Ahinahina Plant”

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the hosting club – Richmond Hill Camera Club