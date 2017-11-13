Competition Winners – 2017 Nature – Club

Competition Winners & Awards
Gold Medal- Richmond Hill Camera Club
Silver Medal – Jiahua Elite Photography Association
Bronze Medal – St. Catharines Photographic Club
Honourable Mention:
Merit Awards:
- 1st Place – Viki Gaul (Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia) – “GBH And His Catch 8478”
- 2nd Place – Laurie Milne (London Camera Club) – “Would You Like Flies With That”
- 3rd Place – David Seldon (Trillium Photographic Club) – “Heron With Fish”
Botany Awards:
- 1st Place – Hugh McKevill (Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group) – “Backyard Mushroom”
- 2nd Place – Marion Sensen (Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group) – “Ahinahina Plant”
Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the hosting club – Richmond Hill Camera Club