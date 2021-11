Competition Updates – November 2021 – Nouvelles des concours

2021 Nature/Wildlife Competition

The final competition report has been approved for this competition and the winning images can be viewed:

Winning Club Images – check them out here – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-nature-wildlife-club/

Winning Individual Image – check them out here – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-nature-wildiife-individual-3/

A total of 988 images were submitted into this competition (Club 249 & Individual 739).

Thirty-one new individual CAPA members participated in this competition for the first time.

Final competition report is no longer being sent out to entrants. To view the report, entrant must first log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu. Once the Competition Reports window is presented, the respective club or individual report can be selected for viewing.

Reminder of Closing Competition

2021 Open Competition – closes on November 15, 2021 – check out the details here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-fall-open-theme-theme-libre/

2021 Smartphone Competition – closes on November 30, 2021 – check out the details here – https://capacanada.ca/2021-smartphone-telephone-intelligent/

Competitions Now Open For Uploading

2022 – Curves & Lines – closes on January 15, 2022 – check out the details here – https://capacanada.ca/2022-lines-and-curves-lignes-et-courbes/

2022 – Artistic – closes on January 30, 2022 – check out the details here – https://capacanada.ca/2022-artistic-beaux-concours-artistique/

Expanded Competition Team

We have increased the members of our CAPA Competition team to include:

Assistant Director of Competitions – Cheryl Bramble

Pre-screening Committee – Rod Trider, Cheryl Bramble and Sue Olsen

Awards Preparation Team – Lois DeEll and David Voth

CAPA Award Designer – Leah Gray