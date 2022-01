Competition updates – January 2022 – Nouvelles des concours

2021 Fall Open Competition

This competition had 1,207 images submitted (305 from clubs & 902 from individual CAPA members).

You can view the winning images here:

2021 Fall Open ‘Club’ Competition – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-fall-open-club/

2021 Fall Open ‘Individual’ Competition – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-fall-open-individual/

2021 Smartphone Competition

For this competition, we had 499 images submitted (197 from club & 302 from individual CAPA members).

Winning images can be viewed here:

2021 Smartphone ‘Club’ Competition – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-smartphone-club/

2021 Smartphone ‘Individual’ Competition – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-smartphone-individual/

Competitions Now Open For Submission of Images

2022 Curves & Lines Competition (closes January 15, 2022) – check out competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2022-lines-and-curves-lignes-et-courbes/

2022 Artistic Competition (closes January 30, 2022) – check out competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2022-artistic-beaux-concours-artistique/

2022 Series of Four Photos Competition (closes February 15, 2022) – check out competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2022-series-of-four-photos-serie-de-quatre-photos/