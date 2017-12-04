Competition Update – January 2018

Our monthly Competition Update webpage is aimed at providing all CAPA members and camera clubs with timely information relating to our competitions.

For this month, I have included information below under the appropriate title.

Disqualifying Of Competition Image

For the Fall 2017 competitions, a number of submitted images have been disqualified for a variety of reasons.

It is critical that you read all the details of the competition and the CAPA Eligibility Criteria prior to entering a CAPA competition. Do not assume by the competition title that your images will be automatically accepted into the competition.

If you have questions about whether your images will be accepted or not, please email the respective Competition Host. It is the responsibility of the Competition Host to review all submitted images, prior to them being presented on the ‘day-of-judging.’ Only images which meet the competition details and CAPA Eligibility Criteria will be presented to the judges.

Here are some of the reasons why images were disqualified in our Fall 2017 competitions:

– same image entered in both the “Individual” and “Club” competitions – human element was contained in a Nature competition submission – exceeding the restricted editing criteria – watermark on the image – image did not fall within the scope of the competition

CAPA Eligibility Criteria Updates

As we gain more experience with our new online competition system and remote judging, the CAPA Eligibility Criteria will be updated.

The recent updates to the CAPA Eligibility Criteria are outlined below with the associated rationale:

By virtue of submitting an image, the photographer agrees that:

9 – they will NOT enter an identical or simultaneously the same images or one that is substantially the same in both the ‘individual‘ and ‘club‘ components of a CAPA competition;

Rationale : We are finding incidents where two images were taken moments apart with one being entered in the ‘Individual’ and ‘Club’ competitions. The best of the two image should be entered in one of the competition not both.

Acceptable Filenames And Titles – have been included at the bottom of the Eligibility Criteria webpage and includes examples. In addition, the same information has been added to the respective Competition Submission page.

These new changes to the Eligibility Criteria do not take effect until January 1, 2018. Check out the CAPA Eligibility Criteria here.

Posted Competition Results

The following webpages have been updated to included the results from the Nature, Fine Art and Print competitions:

Winners – Club

Winners – Individual

Uploaded CAPA Medal Presentations

For our new website, we have commenced a process of photographing the CAPA medal presentation being made to medal winners. Images are added to the bottom of the respective competition found in the Winners – Club or Winners – Individual webpage.

Some recent presentations can be found on the following webpages: