Competition Update – Fall 2017

New Online Uploading System

Starting this fall, CAPA has a new online competition system. The new system is similar to the one being used by many Ontario camera clubs. A huge thanks goes out to CAPA member Lance Gitter of the Richmond Hill Camera Club who dedicated countless volunteer hours to implement and configure CAPA’s new online competition system.

Also new for the 2017-18 competition cycle, we are implementing ‘remote-judging’ for three competitions – Nature, Photo Journalism and Spring Open. With ‘remote-judging’, competitions will be judged by individuals in different parts of the country without the need to travel to a particular club’s location. This feature may be of interest to camera clubs and we hope that more clubs will become Competition Hosts by using ‘remote judging’.

The new online system provides for a more streamlined uploading. As with all new systems, there are a few requirements in order to have consistency when you upload images:

1. File naming Convention:

– Filenames of photographs to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, numbers, spaces, periods(.), underscores(_) or dashes (-)

– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename or the name of its folder

2. Image Title:

– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters: ” ‘

When you upload your images, these notes will be on the screen as a reminder.

Competition Eligibility Criteria

There are two new items added to the eligibility criteria:

6. the submitted image must not have previously received a CAPA award such as: a CAPA medal, Certificate of Merit, Merit Award Ribbon, Honourable Award Certificate or Honour Award Ribbon

7. Do NOT enter an image simultaneously in both the ‘individual’ and ‘club’ components of a CAPA competition

A link to the eligibility criteria is in each competition description. Please read these carefully before submitting an image for a competition.

Competition Standardization

It is important that entrants read and comply with all the conditions of each CAPA competition prior to submitting an image. Competition Hosts will no longer request a re-submit for an image that does not meet the scope of a competition and the non-qualifying image will not be presented on the ‘day-of-judging.’

For clarity, there is a separate webpage for each competition. The traditional CAPA Competition Guide has been eliminated.

For the majority of competitions, the judging criteria have been standardized:

“Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.”

All judges will be asked to comply with these criteria when assigning their score to images.

In early May 2017, a message was sent to all CAPA members and camera clubs advising them of the new 2017-18 competitions. Please explore all the competitions when considering submission of your images.

Fall Competitions

This fall there are four photo competitions:

Nature (Closes October 30, 2017) – has been expanded to include the promotion of responsible photographing species.

(Closes October 30, 2017) – has been expanded to include the promotion of responsible photographing species. Fine Art (Closes October 30, 2017) – definition has been expanded and clarified.

(Closes October 30, 2017) – definition has been expanded and clarified. Open Print (Closes October 30, 2017) – it is important to read the Competition Process for this competition to ensure you also upload a copy of your print image to the new online competition system.

(Closes October 30, 2017) – it is important to read the Competition Process for this competition to ensure you also upload a copy of your print image to the new online competition system. Photo Journalism (Closes November 30, 2017) – this new competition provides an opportunity to expand your photographic abilities and to comply with photo journalism standards.

Club Membership Contact Information

Please keep your club’s contact information up-to-date on the CAPA website. We use this information to send you the Canadian Camera Magazine, CAPA Monthly Newsletter , Competition Updates, and CAPA awards/prizes.

For camera clubs, we ask that contact information includes:

– Primary contact person (i.e. treasurer) with contact information

– Club President Name & email address

– Club CAPA Representative & email address

– Club Competition Contact & email address

– Communications Contact & email address

If you have any questions about CAPA Competitions, please email the Director of Competitions (Sheldon Boles) at competitions@capacanada.ca