Communications Assistant Needed

The CAPA Communications Committee is seeking a volunteer for the position of Communications Assistant. This volunteer will be reaching out to CAPA members and CAPA Clubs/members of Clubs to gather material for our four CAPA channels of communication, our website, magazine, newsletter, and social media. This content may be an interview with a photographer, relevant information on the Internet, or some other great content about photography!

This is an important position, content is king, and we need more!

Are you an organized, reliable person with strong writing skills? Do you use social media? This position requires writing and speaking to people, so a love of writing and people is a must!

Interested? Contact Sheena Wilkie, Director of Communications at communicationsdirector@capacanada.ca and let’s talk!

 

