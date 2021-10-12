The Prairie Zone, along with Robert Scott, offers Cold Steel, an Abandoned Photo Tour.

Cold Steel will take place in Medicine Hat on Saturday, October 16 from 11 am* until 10pm.

After a slideshow presentation, participants will be heading to see rows and rows of classic old vehicles for the afternoon. After the afternoon of photographing vintage vehicles, the group will leave for the night photography portion of the tour which will be located at the Beuhring House. The group will photographing the house for moon rise, sunset, nautical twilight and civil twilight. Robert Scott offers a unique approach to photographing abandoned homes. He will light the interior, making the home feel alive with a soft glow. Robert follows this up by lighting the house exterior by way of a drone. The idea is to capture the entire imagine with one photograph. Samples of his work can be viewed online at abandonedphototours.ca.

This workshop will adhere to Covid restrictions. Participants will shoot six feet apart. The currently scheduled 11 am presentation may be moved to a Zoom presentation depending on what’s happening with the latest restrictions. For more information or to register :

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/capa-and-abandoned-photo-tours-presents-cold-steel-a-photography-adventure-tickets-174346122947?aff=ebdsoporgprofile