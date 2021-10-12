Subscribe to CAPA News here

Cold Steel, an Abandoned Photo Tour

The Prairie Zone, along with Robert Scott, offers Cold Steel, an Abandoned Photo Tour.

Cold Steel will take place in Medicine Hat on Saturday, October 16 from 11 am* until 10pm. 

After a slideshow presentation, participants will be heading to see rows and rows of classic old vehicles for the afternoon. After the afternoon of photographing vintage vehicles, the group will leave for the night photography portion of the tour which will be located at the Beuhring House.  The group will photographing the house for moon rise, sunset, nautical twilight and civil twilight. Robert Scott offers a unique approach to photographing abandoned homes. He will light the interior, making the home feel alive with a soft glow.  Robert follows this up by lighting the house exterior by way of a drone. The idea is to capture the entire imagine with one photograph. Samples of his work can be viewed online at abandonedphototours.ca.

This workshop will adhere to Covid restrictions. Participants will shoot six feet apart. The currently scheduled 11 am  presentation may be moved to a Zoom presentation depending on what’s happening with the latest restrictions. For more information or to register :

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/capa-and-abandoned-photo-tours-presents-cold-steel-a-photography-adventure-tickets-174346122947?aff=ebdsoporgprofile 

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Latest News

Photomotion 2021

October 12, 2021

Presented by: Pacific Digital Photography Club When: November 13, 2021 to February 28, 2022 How: click on the link:  pdpc.ca/photomotion-2021 Cost: Free with the option to make

Read More »

High River Workshop

October 12, 2021

The Prairie Zone, along with Robert Scott, offers All Hallow’s Eve, an Abandoned Photo Tour. All Hallow’s Eve will take place near High River on

Read More »

Volunteers Being Sought

October 12, 2021

Volunteers Being Sought We are seeking volunteers to join our Competitions Team:  Graphical artist who can assist us in updating and re-designing our current CAPA

Read More »
You cannot copy content of this page