Club Photo Laval presents Martin Tremblay

The job of a photojournalist in dangerous situations and war zones.

Zoom Meeting

April 20, 2023 – 7:30 pm EST

Martin Tremblay has been a photographer for La Presse for 20 years. In 2017 and 2019, he won the award for best reportage at the Canadian Journalism Awards. His peers recognized his reportage on the story of migrants at the Canadian border as well as an investigation on the pollution caused by the use of pesticides in agriculture. Martin has also been nominated for the prestigious National Pictures of the Year contest four years in a row.

Martin Tremblay, photojournalist known for his reporting in difficult terrain. He has covered many conflicts around the world. On two occasions, he covered the armed conflict in Afghanistan. His reports on the Canadian war in Afghanistan have been recognized several times.

He has worked as a conflict photographer in Haiti, Israel and has traveled to Africa on several occasions. He has covered the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the food crisis in Niger.

More recently, he traveled to Ukraine at the beginning of the war and to Armenia to document the post-traumatic shock of the 2020 war. In Quebec, he has been the recipient of the Antoine-Désilets award on numerous occasions, recognizing the best of Quebec photojournalism.

He is currently a photographer for La Presse. He specializes in documentary projects of a social nature.

Free for Club Photo Laval members, the conference is open to all non-members for a $10 contribution. Non-members who are interested can contact the organizers by email at info.clubphotolaval@gmail.com. This presentation is in French. Places are

limited.