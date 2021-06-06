EXPOSITION ANNUELLE
Le Club Photo Évasion de Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC tient à nouveau cette année son exposition annuelle de façon virtuelle. Au nom de tous les membres du Club Photo Évasion, il nous fait grand plaisir de vous inviter à venir y admirer les magnifiques œuvres de nos membres.
L’exposition se poursuivra jusqu’au 30 juin 2021 et sera accessible via le lien suivant :
Il est conseillé de visionner l’exposition sur un ordinateur plutôt que sur une tablette ou un téléphone.
Club Photo Évasion de Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC is once more holding its annual exhibition in a virtual format. It is with great pleasure that we invite you to visit our exhibition featuring the best works of members.
The exhibition will be available until June 30th 2021. You can access it through this link:
We suggest that you visit the exhibition using a computer as opposed to a tablet or phone.