Club Photo Évasion de Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC is once more holding its annual exhibition in a virtual format. It is with great pleasure that we invite you to visit our exhibition featuring the best works of members.

The exhibition will be available until June 30th 2021. You can access it through this link:

artspaces.kunstmatrix.com

We suggest that you visit the exhibition using a computer as opposed to a tablet or phone.