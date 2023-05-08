Club Photo Evasion Annual Exhibition

The annual exhibition of the members of the Club Photo Évasion de Saint-Bruno de Montarvillle will be held at the Old Presbytery of Saint-Bruno from May 12 to 14, 2023. The exhibition will be open to the public from 1 to 4:30 pm on Friday, May 12 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

It is also possible to visit the exhibition on May 10 and 11 during the opening hours of the Old Presbytery.

Old Presbytery Exhibition Center at the Village Park;



15 des Peupliers Street,

Saint-Bruno de Montarville

For more information, please visit the Club Photo Évasion website: Clubphotoevasion.com