Club Dimension celebrates 40th anniversary!

On February 8th, 2023 Club Dimension from Québec City marked its 40th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, a tribute was paid to Mr. James Loiseau, the longest standing member of the Club, at over 35 years. He was fondly congratulated for his early involvement in the Club. James took a few moments to share some of his memories.

Following his presentation, a slide show was presented that covered major events and activities of the Club’s last 40 years. For the slide show, many Club members provided some of their own photos. There was also a moment for members who so wished, to acquire merchandise showing the Club logo.

Happy 40th, Club Dimension!