Cim MacDonald images at Museum

Ihalhukw’ siiye’ye / Flying Friends: Birds in the Hul’q’umi’num World

The extraordinary nature photography of award winning local artist Cim MacDonald is on view at the Cowichan Valley Museum. The Ihalhukw’ siiye’yu exhibit is curated by local First Nations Elders and speakers and features description of local birds in the Hul’q’umi’num language. Partnered in this exhibit are the students of the Simon Fraser University MA in Linguistics of a Nations Language program at the ta’ulthun sqwal Language Academy in Duncan, B.C.

The show runs from May 31st to November 1, 2018