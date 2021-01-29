Cheryl Bramble appointed to Assistant Director Competitions

Sheldon Boles, FCAPA, CAPA Director of Competitions announces, “Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as the Assistant Director of CAPA Competitions and will be a key member of our CAPA competition team.. She brings to the position an extensive background in photography, outstanding organizational abilities and is a current Certified CAPA Judge.”

As the Assistant Director, Cheryl will take over the coordination and managing of our new zone competitions as well as the CAPA Annual Photo Challenge competition. When required by the CAPA Judge’s Liaison Officer – she will also be involved in the setting up new candidates in our on-line judges-in-training program and producing the judging summary spreadsheets. Her ideas and suggestions will be a welcome addition to our team.”

Cheryl was born in Yorkshire, UK and grew up in Edmonton, Alberta. Her small family moved to the Okanagan Valley in 1976, and her working career was with administrative support for private companies and not-for-profit agencies. Cheryl’s interest in photography comes directly through her paternal family. Her father was a professional photographer in Edmonton, and a teen-aged Cheryl assisted with his wedding shoots. Cheryl remembers vividly her eyes glazing over as her father talked about depth-of-field. Her grandfather owned and operated a portrait studio in Stockton-on-Tees, UK.

Her interest in photography was always present, but it wasn’t until 2011 that it became a Passion. Cheryl joined the local Kelowna camera club in 2011 and was the CAPA Representative for 5 years. She was also the Central Interior District Representative for Pacific Zone for 2 years, and is presently an active member of the Vernon Photography Club. The passion led to joining CAPA in 2016, and she was determined to become a Certified Judge. Cheryl took the judges’ courses in 2017 and 2018, and received her Judges’ Certification in January 2020. Cheryl considers the assignment to CAPA Assistant Director of Competitions to be both an honour and a privilege, and will strive to serve the organization well.