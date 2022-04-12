Celebration of nature photography 2022. Lions Gate Camera Club.

The Celebration of Nature Photography is an annual event, this year in its seventeenth year, sponsored by the Lions Gate Camera Club. The event is designed to encourage excellence in nature photography in a competitive format, for photographers in British Columbia and Yukon Territory. The competition is based on photography in the natural environment with no “hand of man” and minimal post processing. Competition winners may be required to provide original RAW files. There are 4 categories, botanical, nature, landscape and wildlife.

All images submitted for this competition will be judged by a panel of three leading nature photographers completely independent of Lions Gate Camera Club. Each club is invited to submit up to six images of our natural world. Clubs intending to enter this year’s competition should contact the Lions Gate Camera Club, at lionsgatecnp2022@gmail.com on or before September 30, 2022. The entry fee for each club is $25.00. Fees must be submitted by October 15, 2022. The deadline for submissions is November 1, 2022.

Lions Gate Camera Club is pleased to invite all camera clubs in British Columbia and Yukon to enter our 17th annual photograph competition in the fall of 2022. Invitations will be sent to each club in May 2022.

The 2021 competition was well subscribed with entries from twenty clubs. Winners were announced in earlier CAPA newsletters.