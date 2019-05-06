CCC2019 Photo Workshop

Workshop at CCC2019: Beyond the Art of Headshot

We have lots of photo field trips but we only have one true photo Workshop for the Canadian Camera Conference this year (CCC2019). On Monday July 15, we have our speaker Rafal Wegiel teaching an all-day class on how he creates unique headshots. See his latest sample below.

ccc2019 Workshop in July, 2019 by Rafal Wegiel