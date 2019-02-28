Carrie Mae Weems at CONTACT Photo Festival

The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival has announced that renowned American artist Carrie Mae Weems will headline the 23rd edition of the city-wide Toronto event May 1-31.

Weems’ exhibition in five parts will be sited at locations across the city and represents her first solo Canadian exhibition.

Her work will be presented in two gallery exhibitions at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto and at three major public downtown art installations, including the exterior of the Toronto International Film Festival headquarters.

n addition to Weems, a selection of North American and international photographic artists will present their projects in museums galleries and public spaces around Toronto.

Among the Canadian artists to be featured are Toronto natives Moyra Davey, Louie Palu and Mike Hoolboom, Ottawa resident Meryl McMaster and Montreal native Nadia Myre.

CONTACT fosters and celebrates the art and profession of photography with its annual May festival and year-round programming in the CONTACT Gallery in Toronto.

More information is available at www.scotiabankcontactphoto.com.