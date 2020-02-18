Carol Jackson, DR Lower Mainland, Pacific Zone

Carol is our newest District Representative for the Lower Mainland in the Pacific Zone.

Carol’s interest in photography began in the early 1980’s, when she bought her first camera, a Nikon, after graduating from Nursing. Photography took a backseat to family and career until 2010 when she was forced to take a long hiatus from work due to a severe car accident. Enter a new Nikon camera, photography lessons and membership in the Surrey Photography Club. Carol is now the Field trip and Membership Coordinator for the club. She’s also a member of the Langley Camera Club and Bridge lake Club in BC’s Cariboo.

Carol loves landscape and macro in particular and also has a growing interest in IPhoneography.

Outside photography, she owns two dogs, participates in dog training and enters them into competitions.