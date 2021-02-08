Carla Hamilton New Pacific Region DR

Carla Hamilton

District Representative, Lower Mainland

January 22, 2021

Carla Hamilton has been appointed by Lynda Miller, the Pacific Zone Director, to the position of District Representative for the Pacific Zone in the Lower Mainland.

“My interest in photography started in the early 80’s when I purchased a Pentax K1000 35mm. It wasn’t until 2015 that my interest grew and I purchased a Nikon D7000 and the rest is history. I joined Langley Camera Club in 2015 and CAPA around the same time. I am currently the Outside Competition Coordinator for our club and the Langley Arts Council Representative.”

Please welcome Carla!