Capture of a Lifetime

Michael Winsor, a CAPA member in Saint John’s, NL, is featured on the Newfoundland Photo Tours website. Amazing story, video, and images for this year’s iceberg. Please check it out at

https://www.newfoundlandphototours.com/calvingiceberg

Michael Winsor recently was recognized for an iceberg image taken in 2017. His image appeared on a Canadian stamp announced in January, 2019. Read the story here.