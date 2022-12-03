CAPS Photo club December 2022 News

It has been a busy fall here in Central Alberta. Our club has restarted in person club meetings and at a new venue.

We are now meeting at the Canada Winter Games Centre at the Red Deer Polytechnic which is a huge upgrade for us.



We have had some great presenters in the first half of the CAPS season including CAPA’s Dan Sigouin, JP Stones from Mexico & Tony Wong with a workshop on light painting that was a ton of fun.



December marks our annual Winter Competition with an awards night slated for December 14th, where we select winners in 8 categories. Good luck to all our entrants, I have seen a sneak peak & there are some fantastic images!



Also in December, the club has some holiday themed events in store. Ten Central Alberta towns will be welcoming the CP Holiday train & CAPS will be there, there will also be a holiday lights event also somewhere in Central Alberta.

CAPS is also involved as a volunteer group for a local “Battle of the Bands” event on December 3 & the final being on New Years Eve.



Our second half of the season kicks off in January with a stellar line up of presenters including Nikon & McBain Camera.



Happy Holidays to all CAPA members from Central Alberta & the CAPS Photo Club