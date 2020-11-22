CAPA Vice-President Henry Schnell, FCAPA

Henry, a Canadian, born in Europe, with a busy professional life, living and working on several continents. He speaks several languages and traveled abroad about 50% of his time. After 10 years in Chile, followed by 8 years in France he relocated back to Canada in 2011. This international background makes Henry open minded and appreciative of the variety of photographic possibilities.

Henry has been an avid photographer for over 50 years, starting in B&W, developing negatives in his closet at university, moving to color slides and his own darkroom. He is continually learning and enjoying the creativity of photography. In 1998 he discovered digital photography and it kindled new excitement and passion that further inspired his photography. Photography took a second place for many years, when engineering work took precedence, but now there is more time for photography with the advent of retirement.

