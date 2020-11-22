CAPA Vice-President Henry Schnell, FCAPA

Henry has been an avid photographer for over 50 years, starting in B&W, developing negatives in his closet at university, moving to color slides and his own darkroom. He is continually learning and enjoying the creativity of photography. In 1998 he discovered digital photography and it kindled new excitement and passion that further inspired his photography. Photography took a second place for many years, when engineering work took precedence, but now there is more time for photography with the advent of retirement.
Henry is a member of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA), a certified CAPA judge. currently CAPA Vice-President. He has received Fellowship of CAPA in 2019 for his extensive photographic work, publications, and experience. He actively participates in workshops, local club meetings (Shuswap Photo and Kamloops Photo Clubs) and other events. His main interest is people in their natural settings, landscape photography and whatever else comes along to inspire his images.
Please contact Henry at vice-pres@capacanada.ca
Enjoy a selection of Henry’s works below.