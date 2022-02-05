CAPA Photographer in the World Top Ten Finalists

Congratulations to our CAPA member Deborah MacEwen of Warman, SK who is among the top ten finalists in the Word Photographic Cup. Deborah’s photo is shooting to be on the podium at the 2022 World Photographic Cup ceremony to be held in Rome, Italy in March.

Two other Canadian photographers, Louis-Philippe Provost of Gatineau, QC, and Michelle Valberg, of Ottawa, ON are also among the top ten finalists.

For more information please visit the World Photographic Cup website :

https://wpcteamcanada.com/2022-three-canadians-top-10-in-the-world/