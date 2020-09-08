CAPA National Judges Lists

All Zone Directors have recently been provided with updated copies, for distribution to their zone clubs, with two CAPA Judges lists. Each list is in a pdf and an Excel spreadsheet format. One is the “National On-Line Judges List”. This has the name and contact information for judges in Canada who are willing to judge remotely, on-line, in club and zone competitions. The list includes both CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA CT Judges [CAPA trained judges who have applied and are undergoing evaluation to become accredited as a Certified Judge]. The second list is the respective “Zone Judges List”. This provides the name and contact information for all judges physically located in the specific zone who are willing to do live, in-person, judging in club and zone competitions.

If a club has not as yet received a copy please contact your Zone Director or email me judgesliaison@capacanada.ca.

Glenn Bloodworth

CAPA Judges’ Liaison Officer/Officier de liaison des juges de l’ACAP