CAPA Members in Red River Exhibition

CAPA Individual and Club Members Lead the way at the recent 57th Annual Red River Exhibition Photo Salon

Congratulations to all winners!

Special Kudos go to:

Wilf Schubert of the Manitoba Camera Club of Winnipeg, for capturing the CAPA Gold medal for High Aggregate score of his images in all three categories.

Steve Donnelly of the London Camera Club was awarded Best of Show for his image “Polar Bear”.

For a complete showing of winners go to the attached Link for a Gallery of winners.

http://www.redriverex.com/photo-salon-2/

– Don Berthman CAPA MB. DR