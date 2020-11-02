CAPA Honours Awarded

We are pleased to announce two new Fellowship CAPA members. FCAPA has been awarded to Glenn Bloodworth and Leah Gray. We like to make these awards in public with the appropriate photos to record the event. In this time of COVID-19 awarding these honours in person is somewhat difficult. The public presentations may be delayed a bit, but we do want to congratulate these two deserving photographers. Take a look at their websites for some serious eye-candy from these outstanding image makers.

Glenn Boodworth, FCAPA www.glennbloodworth.com Congratulations to Glenn, the Ontario Zone Director & Judges Liaison. Along with his services to CAPA, Glenn has been actively involved at his local club, the R.A. Photo Club in Ottawa. He has exhibited his photographic art in Toronto, Ottawa and surrounding areas. His works are in private and corporate collections as well the City of Ottawa. Leah Gray, FCAPA

www.spirithills.ca Congratulations to Leah, a dedicated CAPA member and former Web Manager, Leah has been successful in a number of photographic competitions at the local, national and international levels. She is active in her local club the Victoria Camera Club and within the Pacific region.