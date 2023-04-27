CAPA has exciting job opportunity!

We are looking for an Editor-in-Chief for our premier print magazine — Canadian Photography. The CAPA magazine is published four times per year and is approximately 40 pages in length. Canadian Photography features high quality photography and articles written by CAPA members.



If you are a photographer with a background in editing, writing, communications, or journalism, this might be the right job for you!



Please view the job description here: capacanada.ca/editor-in-chief-canadian-photography/



Interested applicants please email resume to president@capacanada.ca.



Closing date for applications is May 31, 2023.