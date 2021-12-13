CAPA exhibits at Exposure Photography Festival

CAPA is pleased to announce that we are an Exhibition Partner at the Exposure Photography Festival 2022 in Calgary this February.

Our CAPA Exhibition will be held on February 4, 2022, at cSPACE King Edward, 1721 29 Ave SW Suite #125, Calgary, Alberta.

CAPA will be presenting a selection of photographs from the 2021 My Canada competition.

The Exposure Photography Festival 2022 programme returns for its eighteenth year and will present the work of over 240 exhibiting visual artists hosted in galleries, local businesses, online and outdoors.

For more information visit www.exposurephotofestival.com