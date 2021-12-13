Subscribe to CAPA News here

CAPA exhibits at Exposure Photography Festival

CAPA is pleased to announce that we are an Exhibition Partner at the Exposure Photography Festival 2022 in Calgary this February.

Our CAPA Exhibition will be held on February 4, 2022, at cSPACE King Edward, 1721 29 Ave SW Suite #125, Calgary, Alberta.

CAPA will be presenting a selection of photographs from the 2021 My Canada competition.

The Exposure Photography Festival 2022 programme returns for its eighteenth year and will present the work of over 240 exhibiting visual artists hosted in galleries, local businesses, online and outdoors.

For more information visit www.exposurephotofestival.com

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Latest News

Presentation Photo 2021

November 5, 2021

2021 Pacific Zone ‘Club’ Bronze medal and certificates were awarded by Sheldon Boles (CAPA Director of Competitions) at the Crescent Beach Photography Club to: (left

Read More »
You cannot copy content of this page