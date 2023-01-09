CAPA Evaluation / Judging Course 2023

Are you interested in learning how to evaluate and score photographic images or how to make a better image?
CAPA is pleased to provide our comprehensive and renowned course that teaches you how to look at and understand an image, comment on its strengths and opportunities, and correctly score it at Club and CAPA competitions. This full day course will make you a better photographer and includes a copy of the 100+ page CAPA Judges Manual.
You will quickly learn how to;
- Identify The Strengths and weaknesses in a photograph
- See the message the photographer intends
- Spot the criteria that makes a photograph great
- Understand the Techniques used to create the image
- Set aside your own personal bias when evaluating
- Apply a fair and impartial score to an image
- Understand what judges look for in your photography
- Discover new ways to evaluate photography
- Know why it’s ok to break rules for great photography
- First step to qualify to become a CAPA Certified Judge
Course Date: Sunday April 16, 2023 Full Day 9:00-5:30
Hosted by the Ottawa Camera Club
Location: Hintonburg Community Centre
(Limited to 30 people)
Course Date: Saturday Feb 4, 2023 Full Day 8:45-5:30
Hosted by the Camera 35 & CAPA Atlantic Zone
Location: Best Western Plus Airport Hotel, St. John’s
(Limited to 35 people)
CAPA Individual Members & Ottawa Camera Club Members $125.00
All Others $175.00
For more information on how to register for upcoming courses visit;
www.capacanada.ca/judging-courses