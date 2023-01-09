CAPA Evaluation / Judging Course 2023

Are you interested in learning how to evaluate and score photographic images or how to make a better image?

CAPA is pleased to provide our comprehensive and renowned course that teaches you how to look at and understand an image, comment on its strengths and opportunities, and correctly score it at Club and CAPA competitions. This full day course will make you a better photographer and includes a copy of the 100+ page CAPA Judges Manual.

You will quickly learn how to;

Identify The Strengths and weaknesses in a photograph

See the message the photographer intends

Spot the criteria that makes a photograph great

Understand the Techniques used to create the image

Set aside your own personal bias when evaluating

Apply a fair and impartial score to an image

Understand what judges look for in your photography

Discover new ways to evaluate photography

Know why it’s ok to break rules for great photography

First step to qualify to become a CAPA Certified Judge

Course Date: Sunday April 16, 2023 Full Day 9:00-5:30

Hosted by the Ottawa Camera Club

Location: Hintonburg Community Centre

(Limited to 30 people)