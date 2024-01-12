CAPA Digital Salon 2024 – Coming Soon

MARK YOUR CALENDARS AND SPREAD THE WORD:



Monday, January 15th, we launch the CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024.

Embrace the thrill of competition with 5 captivating categories and a chance to win over 150 prestigious awards, including 5 IAAP Diplomas! Whether you’re a novice exploring the art of photography or an advanced maestro, CAPA welcomes photographers of all levels, members, and non-members alike, to compete in its first international salon.

Visit CapaSalon.ca for more details; or email Info@CapaSalon.ca



May the lens be in your favor,