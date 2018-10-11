CAPA Conference in Calgary

Capture it Raw!

The CCC2019 website is up and ready for registration! Go to www.ccc2019.ca to see who our speakers are and what they’ll be presenting at the conference. Follow the social media and website links on the speaker pages to learn a bit more about them and see some awesome images. We believe we’ve assembled a wonderful and varied group of photographers who you will learn from and be inspired by at CCC2019. More information

CAPA members can get their $50 discount code by logging in and checking for the code under the Members tab. Please note this code is for CAPA members only.

CCC 2019 Summary (.pdf)