CAPA Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

Elevating Art in Photography

Canadian Photography Conference

Kelowna – June 25-27, 2024

CAPA is excited to present three renowned photographers as our keynote speakers.

Expand your knowledge, explore your creative vision, and elevate your art.

Bruce Barnbaum – The Art of Photography, Personal Expression, Seeing and Creativity

www.barnbaum.com/about

Benedict Brain – Creativity with Cellphone Photography & Apps

www.benedictbrain.com/about

Nik Rave – The Before, The After and the In Between

www.ravephoto.net/nikrave

Early bird registration opens January 15, 2024

canadianphotographyconference.ca