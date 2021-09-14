CAPA Club Services Award 2020

Due to Covid 19, many of our in-person events were delayed or cancelled for the latter half of 2019-2020 and the entire 2020-2021 season. In July, Doug Leahy was presented with the CAPA Club Services Medal which was originally supposed to presented during our May 2020 Awards Banquet.

A Life Member of the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia, Doug joined the club in 1980. A long-time volunteer at the club, he was awarded the CAPA Club Services medal in part for his role as club liaison with the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park. Since 2003, Doug has led annual field trips to the wildlife park and he has been on the organizing Committee of the Winter at the Wildlife Park Print Exhibit since its inception, which includes removal and storage of the Print Exhibit in the off season at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.