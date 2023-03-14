CAPA Board seeking interested parties for Board Positions

The CAPA Board will have 2 vacancies in June 2023. We are seeking interested parties in the following positions.

Vice-President – If the President is absent or is unable or refuses to act, the 1 st

Vice-President, when present, shall preside at meetings of the Board and of the

Corporation members.

Secretary – the secretary shall be a Director and be the secretary of all meetings of the

Board, Corporation members and committees of the Board.

The secretary shall enter or cause to be entered in the Corporation’s minute book,

minutes of all proceedings at such meetings; the secretary shall give, or cause to be

given, as and when instructed, notices to members, Directors, the public accountant and members of committees; or such other officer or employee as designated by the

Secretary, shall be the custodian of all books, papers, records, documents and other

instruments belonging to the Corporation.

If either of these positions are of interest to you please contact Henry Schnell, CAPA President.