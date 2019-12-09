CAPA awards to London Camera Club

On December 5th Gerry Alger – C.A.P.A. District Rep. for Southwestern Ontario, Area 1 – presented awards to members of the London Camera Club.

The following were award winners from the October 15 Nature/Wildlife Individual Competition held October 15:

Mary Chambers – Second Merit Award – ‘Nature Hanging Bat’ – 29.5 (tied for highest score in the competition) Mary was also awarded the 1st Honorable Mention for her four-image portfolio.

David Peel – Third Merit Award – Nature – ‘Eurasian Eagle Owl’ – 29.0 (second highest score in the competition)

Pia O’Leary – Honourable mention for her Four-image portfolio.

The London Camera Club received the 1st Honorable Mention for its six-image portfolio submitted into the Nature/Wildlife Competition. London Camera Club Member, Rob Patterson was awarded, in his absence, the Second Merit Award – Landscape – for his image Aurora on Pontoon Lake.

London Camera Club member, Steve Donnelly, was awarded C.A.P.A’s Excellence in Photography medal for his Best In Show image at Southwestern Ontario’s Western Fair 2019. Steve’s Image, ‘Himba Woman in Smoke Bath’ was judged best of more than 800 images. This was Steve’s third Best In Show wins in as many years.