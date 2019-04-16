CAPA AV Presentation

TUESDAY APRIL 30TH 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Banquet Room at the Edithvale Community Centre, 131 Finch Avenue West, North York

Please join us on Tuesday April 30th for a viewing of this year’s best audio video shows from both the CAPA Individual and CAPA Club competitions as selected and presented by Lance Gitter.

Basis of the Competition:

The CAPA audio visual competition submissions can consist of a multimedia presentation composed of photography, video, animation, music and commentary or a combination thereof.

The emphasis of the presentation will be the blending of these components into a cohesive storyline. The transition between the images should flow harmoniously with the appropriate colour or tone complementing the selected theme and images.

Special Note:

CAPA Individual members and members of CAPA member clubs are welcome to attend.

Our meeting takes place in the Banquet Room at the Edithvale Community Centre, 131 Finch Avenue West, North York (1 kilometer west of Yonge).

For further information on our club, go to https://tdpc.ca